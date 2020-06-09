Govt. ‘surrenders’ Simhachalam Executive Officer to parent dept.

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 June 2020 23:10 IST

M. Venkateswara Rao, Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam, has been surrendered to the Revenue Department, his parent department, pending an inquiry into allegations of illegal quarrying of Simhachalam hill.

He has been directed to report to the General Administration Department at the Secretariat in Velagapudi.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Venkateswara Rao was made EO of Simhachalam temple on a deputation basis in August 2019. On May 26, this year, the Special Commissioner Endowments had requested the government to take suitable action against the EO based on a report on allegations of illegal quarrying at Simhachalam hill, levelled against the EO.

The government in its order on Tuesday surrendered Mr. Venkateswara Rao to his parent department.

D. Bhramaramba, Regional Joint Commissioner-I, Endowments Department, Rajamahendravaram, has been given Full Additional Charge (FAC) as EO of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam, until further orders.