Andhra Pradesh

‘Govt. stood by its word to AgriGold victims’

more-in

It has sanctioned them ₹1,150 crore in just two days: Appi Reddy

AgriGold Victims’ Relief Committee convener Lella Appi Reddy on Saturday said the State government stood by its word to rescue the investors by sanctioning ₹1,150 crore in just two days (₹264 crore on October 18 and ₹886 crore on October 19).

This would compensate to some extent the loss incurred by 9.50 lakh depositors, he told the media at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli.

Mr. Appi Reddy stated that the YSRCP would organise a meeting on October 29 to chalk out an action plan for ending the woes of the depositors.

For those who had deposited up to ₹10,000, the government sanctioned ₹264 crore. Similarly, ₹886 crore was sanctioned for those who had deposited up to ₹20,000.

Dig at Naidu

While Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking care of the people’s needs in a systematic manner, his predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu had emptied the government coffers by taking certain irrational decisions, he charged.

Mr. Appi Reddy said that Mr. Naidu, his son Lokesh and the former Ministers were now crying hoarse about the relief provided by the YSRCP government.

He pointed out that the firm had come into existence during Mr. Naidu’s rule and the scam too was unearthed during his tenure. The TDP Government had done nothing to save the AgriGold victims, he said.

Subscribe to The Hindu - Get 20 % off this Diwali

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2019 10:40:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/govt-stood-by-its-wordto-agrigold-victims/article29810687.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY