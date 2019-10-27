‘Govt. stood by its word to AgriGold victims’

AgriGold Victims’ Relief Committee convener Lella Appi Reddy on Saturday said the State government stood by its word to rescue the investors by sanctioning ₹1,150 crore in just two days (₹264 crore on October 18 and ₹886 crore on October 19).

This would compensate to some extent the loss incurred by 9.50 lakh depositors, he told the media at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli.

Mr. Appi Reddy stated that the YSRCP would organise a meeting on October 29 to chalk out an action plan for ending the woes of the depositors.

For those who had deposited up to ₹10,000, the government sanctioned ₹264 crore. Similarly, ₹886 crore was sanctioned for those who had deposited up to ₹20,000.

Dig at Naidu

While Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking care of the people’s needs in a systematic manner, his predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu had emptied the government coffers by taking certain irrational decisions, he charged.

Mr. Appi Reddy said that Mr. Naidu, his son Lokesh and the former Ministers were now crying hoarse about the relief provided by the YSRCP government.

He pointed out that the firm had come into existence during Mr. Naidu’s rule and the scam too was unearthed during his tenure. The TDP Government had done nothing to save the AgriGold victims, he said.