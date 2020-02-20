Andhra Pradesh

Govt. stifling A.P. development: Tulasi Reddy

N. Tulasi Reddy and other Congress leaders addressing a press conference at Hindupur on Wednesday.

N. Tulasi Reddy and other Congress leaders addressing a press conference at Hindupur on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

It is deliberately sidestepping the issue of SCS, says AP Congress Committee working president

The Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre is holding back the legitimate funds due to Andhra Pradesh, said State Congress Committee working president Narreddy Tulasi Reddy at a press conference at Hindupur on Wednesday.

Taking exception to the BJP government’s lack of concern for the promises made as part of A.P. Reorganisation Act in 2014, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said the State was supposed to get ₹5 lakh crore under 108 different aspects, but in the past six years, the State had been given only ₹16,500 crore.

Continuing his attack on the BJP government, he said while it had conveniently forgotten its promise made to the people of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 to get Special Category Status(SCS), it was now “deliberately” avoiding sanction of the status.

He criticized Telugu Desam Party saying the party did not commensurate sanction of funds for industrialisation or other development activities. Mr. Reddy then accused YSR Congress Party of remaining silent for political convenience after making tall claims to get the status. Mr. Reddy alleged that both TDP and YSRCP were back-stabbing the people of Andhra by bowing down to the BJP bosses in Delhi.

