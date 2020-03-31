Andhra Pradesh

Govt. steps in to help edible oil units resume operations

Companies promise incentives, care for workers

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu and East Godavari officials led by Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha on Tuesday ensured all support from the State government to the edible oil companies on the Kakinada coast to resume operations.

Operations in about 10 edible oil companies came to a grinding halt since COVID-19 lockdown came into force as workers stopped coming citing the health alert. The major groups engaged in the edible oil production and trade on the Kakinada coast include GEF, Adani, Wilmer, Ruchi, Kaleswara and Agarwal.

The representatives of the edible oil companies have sought the intervention of the State government to persuade the workforce to resume duties and sought permission for inter-State transportation.

“Since edible oil is an essential commodity, all the field-level initiatives are being taken to resume the operation of the oil companies and in return, the companies have also pledged some incentives and special care for workers till the lockdown is over,” Mr. Lakshmisha told The Hindu.

Addressing the representatives of the companies, Mr. Kannababu said that the State government would address the shortage of workers in the companies in Kakinada and Krishnapatnam.

MARKFED Managing Director Kantanath Reddy and other officials were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 11:19:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/govt-steps-in-to-help-edible-oil-units-resume-operations/article31221940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY