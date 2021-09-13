Govt. steps helped check farmer suicides in State, says Kannababu

KAKINADA

13 September 2021 23:44 IST

‘1.2 crore ryots enrolled in e-crop system’

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu has said the State government has paid compensation to the next of kin of 466 farmers who committed suicide.

At a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Kannababu said ₹23.30 crore compensation had been disbursed to the families of the farmers who ended their lives due to agrarian distress, while the same had been denied by the previous TDP government.

“A total of 32 farmers have committed suicide in 2021 which is far less compared to the figures during the TDP regime (2014-19). The farmers’ distress has been addressed with various initiatives over the past two years, leading to a sharp fall in suicides,” said Mr. Kannababu.

“The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has enrolled 1.2 crore farmers in the e-crop system, assuring them every entitlement, including procurement of harvest and insurance coverage,” he said.

Crop loans

Mr. Kannababu said crop loans worth ₹1.48 lakh crore would be given to farmers, including tenant farmers, in the agriculture year 2021-22. Crop insurance was being offered free of cost while the TDP government charged 2-5% for food and commercial crops.

Responding to the TDP’s allegations, the Minister said, “I was born in an agricultural family and have witnessed the toil and sweat of farmers. I do not find any reason to prove my association with farming and knowledge of farmers’ issues.”

Agri markets

Mr. Kannababu said ₹212 crore had been earmarked for the renovation of all the agriculture markets in the State under Nadu-Nedu. An exclusive online marketing system would soon be introduced to ensure better prices for farmers.

“The construction of 81 agriculture testing labs is in progress. It is intended that every agricultural input, including seeds, should be tested at the laboratory before being supplied to farmers,” he added.