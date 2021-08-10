Govt. steps for women’s safety come in for praise

Women’s panel chief explains initiatives to British Dy High Commissioner

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming on Monday met Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and enquired about cyber crime and trafficking in women in the State.

Ms. Padma said the Mahila Commission was organising several awareness programmes for women on cyber crime, Disha app, domestic violence, harassment at work spot, dowry harassment and on prevention of trafficking.

Director R. Suez said that the Mahila Commission had provided treatment for many poor women, particularly pregnant women, during the pandemic. The commission had made available a helpline, responded to the calls and extended medical aid to the needy women, she explained.

When Ms. Padma explained about the activities of Mahila Police, village and ward secretariats, Mr. Fleming appreciated the activities of the State government and the commission in providing security for women.

Mr. Fleming enquired about the representation of women in the Assembly, Cabinet and the local bodies. Ms. Padma said women occupied the Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister positions in the State.

“The percentage of women in local bodies is 33, and it’s about 30 in the Assembly. The number of women in the Assembly is likely to go up in the next general elections,” Ms. Padma said.

The Commission Director explained about Disha Mahila Police Stations, Disha Integrated Crime Scene Management Vehicles, Disha One Stop Centres, proposal for special courts and other measures being taken up by the State government for women’s protection.

British Commissioner’s political adviser Nalini Raghuraman was present.