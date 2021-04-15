Govt. stands with victims of atrocities, says Collector

KAKINADA

15 April 2021 02:00 IST

Birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar celebrated

East Godavari district authorities led by District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the atrocities being reported against Scheduled Castes and Tribes during the 130th birthday celebrations of B.R. Ambedkar here.

“The government is with the victims of the atrocities and comes to their rescue for their wellbeing. We will not let the accused run away after committing atrocities against the Scheduled Castes and Tribes,” Mr. Muralidhar said while addressing the gathering of public representatives, officials and locals during the celebrations.

“The scheduled castes and tribes are being given top priority while distributing the benefits of the Navaratnalu welfare schemes instituted by the State government,” Mr. Muralidhar added.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha Viswanath, offering a floral tribute to a statue of Dr. Ambedkar, appealed to people to draw inspiration from his life. “He believed in the maxim ‘Knowledge is power and education guarantees self-reliance’,” the MP said.

Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha, East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and Revenue officials participated in the celebrations in the city.