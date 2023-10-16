ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. staff told to join hands with teachers, NGOs, SHGs to prevent child marriages

October 16, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) CEO Md. Imtiaz has appealed to the Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) and NGOs to join hands with Self-Help Groups (SHGs), ANMs and teachers to prevent child marriages in the State.

Following a call given by Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KLCF), organisers of Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), Child Rights Advocacy Foundation and Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) organised a programme titled ‘Child Marriage-Free India’, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Imtiaz said Anganwadi workers, Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (MSK) and teachers should keep a vigil to prevent child marriages.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman K. Appa Rao asked NGOs and the CMPOs to launch a massive campaign against minor marriages to protect the girl child.

“The CMPOs should explain the legal consequences and health issues of a child marriage to brides and their family members,” he said.

“The Commission has launched an awareness drive in schools and colleges to check child marriages,” Mr. Appa Rao said and lauded the efforts of KLCF and other NGOs towards the cause.

