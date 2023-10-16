HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. staff told to join hands with teachers, NGOs, SHGs to prevent child marriages

October 16, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) CEO Md. Imtiaz has appealed to the Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) and NGOs to join hands with Self-Help Groups (SHGs), ANMs and teachers to prevent child marriages in the State.

Following a call given by Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KLCF), organisers of Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), Child Rights Advocacy Foundation and Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) organised a programme titled ‘Child Marriage-Free India’, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Imtiaz said Anganwadi workers, Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (MSK) and teachers should keep a vigil to prevent child marriages.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman K. Appa Rao asked NGOs and the CMPOs to launch a massive campaign against minor marriages to protect the girl child.

“The CMPOs should explain the legal consequences and health issues of a child marriage to brides and their family members,” he said.

“The Commission has launched an awareness drive in schools and colleges to check child marriages,” Mr. Appa Rao said and lauded the efforts of KLCF and other NGOs towards the cause.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / children

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.