Govt. staff stir: State government reacts positively, but stalemate continues

March 07, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - GUNTUR

The State government held negotiations with the leaders of employees unions on Tuesday, where it responded positively to a majority of their demands. The AP JAC leaders had served a protest notice to the Chief Secretary recently, announcing an agitation schedule from March 9, on which the empowered Group of Ministers (GOM) started negotiations.

The government reportedly assured to address both monetary and other problems of the employees.

The GoM, comprising Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Finance), Botsa Satyanarayana (Education), A. Suresh (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Adviser (Public Affairs), Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and others, held a meeting with the employees’ association leaders. Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, president, AP JAC; K. Venkatrami Reddy, President of AP Secretariat Association; Bandi Srinivasa Rao, President, AP NGOs; and others participated on behalf of the employees unions.

V.V. Murali Krishna Naidu, AP JAC leader who participated in the meeting, said that the state government agreed to clear the dues to a tune of more than ₹3,000 crore by March 31, which included medical reimbursement, GPS, gratuity to retired employees and others. With regards to the surrendered leaves, the government expressed willingness to clear in two quarters of next financial year. Regarding the ambiguity in PRC related GOs and their implementation, the issue would be discussed on March 16 again. The TA and other related issues would be cleared in April.”

Mr. Murali Krishna Naidu said that the associations demanded that the State government give these assurances in writing and enter them in the minutes and publish gazettes. Until then, the protest programme would continue as per schedule, he maintained. At the same time, he informed that once the government gave these commitments in a proper format, they would discuss with their all associations and take a decision at the Executive Council meeting.