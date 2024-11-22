Govt. spreading lies on State’s finances, says YSRCP leader

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Minister Kurasala Kannababu has criticised the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh for spreading lies on the State’s finances, law and order and other issues.

Addressing the media at the party office, near here, on Thursday (November 21, 2024), Mr. Kannababu said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his alliance partners went hammer and tongs on the State’s finances giving incoherent figures of ₹14 lakh crore while the actual amount shown in the budget was ₹6 lakh crore.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan had stated that 30,000 women were trafficked, but in the Assembly, the government said the number of missing women was 46.

The alliance partners propagated that the YSRCP government had spent ₹3,000 crore on painting government buildings. However, the actual figure shown was ₹101 crore, he pointed out.

The NDA partners had promised that the honorarium for the volunteers would be increased to ₹10,000. After coming to power, they came up with a new narrative that the system did not exist. The prices of essential commodities had risen, Mr. Kannababu said.

