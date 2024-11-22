 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. spreading lies on State’s finances, says YSRCP leader

YSRCP leader Kurasala Kannababu criticises NDA government in Andhra Pradesh for spreading lies on finances, law and order, and more

Published - November 22, 2024 04:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
YSRCP leader Kurasala Kannababu. File

YSRCP leader Kurasala Kannababu. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Minister Kurasala Kannababu has criticised the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh for spreading lies on the State’s finances, law and order and other issues.

Addressing the media at the party office, near here, on Thursday (November 21, 2024), Mr. Kannababu said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his alliance partners went hammer and tongs on the State’s finances giving incoherent figures of ₹14 lakh crore while the actual amount shown in the budget was ₹6 lakh crore.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan had stated that 30,000 women were trafficked, but in the Assembly, the government said the number of missing women was 46.

The alliance partners propagated that the YSRCP government had spent ₹3,000 crore on painting government buildings. However, the actual figure shown was ₹101 crore, he pointed out.

The NDA partners had promised that the honorarium for the volunteers would be increased to ₹10,000. After coming to power, they came up with a new narrative that the system did not exist. The prices of essential commodities had risen, Mr. Kannababu said.

Published - November 22, 2024 04:44 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.