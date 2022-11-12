Govt. spent more than ₹20,000 crore for Minority welfare in just 3 years: Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

The CM said that the YSRCP government has spent 10 times more than the TDP on Minority welfare in the last three years in Andhra Pradesh

For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, we have a Deputy Chief Minister, 4 MLAs, 4 MLCs, and a woman deputy President of the Legislative Council from the Minority Community, said CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Participating in the Minority Welfare Day and National Education Day celebrations held at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir here on November 11, marking the 135th birth anniversary of India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the Chief Minister reminded people to observe how the State transformed after he came to power in 2019. From no power to minorities, to a Muslim Deputy CM in power now, the State has evolved exponentially, the CM said, underlining the efforts taken by his government to uplift the status of minorities.

Elucidating on the welfare measures, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “In the last three years and four months, our government has deposited more than Rs. 10,309 crore directly in the bank accounts of 44,13,773 minority beneficiaries through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) under different schemes.” Besides, through non-DBT schemes, around 16,41,622 minority households have been benefited with financial support worth Rs. 10,000 crore. Just through the housing scheme alone, we have distributed Rs. 9,400 crore to as many as 2,44,006 Muslim sisters, the Chief Minister added.

He observed that the YSRCP government has spent 10 times more than the TDP on Minority welfare in the last three years. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted that the previous government had only spent ₹2,665 crores on Minorities’ welfare from 2014-19, whereas the YSRCP government had spent more than ₹20,000 crores in the last three years which is ten times more than TDP.

He recalled that the Assembly Speaker had once asked him to rule out the Class 10th passing requirement to avail the benefits of the ‘Shadi Thofa’ scheme. He said that he declined it because he wants all girl children to avail education. “I didn’t exclude the criteria. If we would have ruled out the 10th Class mandate, my sisters would have been kept away from education. I don’t want that to happen,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated.

Reacting on the encroachments and illegal occupation of the Muslim Waqf Board lands at various places across the State, the Chief Minister said that till now, 580 acres of encroached lands have been restored and given back. For further security, we will ensure proper digitisation of lands, he stated. There are a total 65,783 acres of Waqf lands identified so far in the State, he revealed.

At the request of Guntur East MLA Mohammad Musthafa Shaik, the Chief Minister informed that he had sanctioned ₹287 crore for the maintenance of the underground drainage system. Funds for building Muslim counseling center and library in Guntur West were also sanctioned.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that no government before has given such importance to Minorities. He explained that the YSRCP government is giving ₹10,000 monthly to Imams and ₹5,000 to Mouzams in the Mosque.

Guntur Medical College Platinum Jubilee Pylon Inaugurated

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Platinum Jubilee Pylon of Guntur Medical College, in Guntur after attending the Minority Welfare day celebrations. In this programme, Dr. Padmavati Devi, Principal, Medical College, Dr. Prabhavati, Superintendent of Guntur General Hospital, Vidadala Rajani, Minister for Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education, Dr P. Syama Prasad, Vice Chancellor of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences, Guntur district collector M. Venugopal Reddy and others participated.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the Junior doctors at the College, which was a surprise to all because it was not in the schedule. The junior doctors thanked the Chief Minister for hiking the stipend being paid to them during their internship.