Govt. spending ₹6.5 crore a day on patient care, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government has been spending ₹6.5 crore per day towards COVID pandemic response and treatment in the State, and it would be spending ₹1,000 crore in the next six months for development of infrastructure, medication and high-end facilities in COVID hospitals.

Mr. Jagan held a review meeting with the officials concerned here on Friday. He said that the number of dedicated COVID hospitals were being increased. “In the coming six months, medical staff — from doctors to paramedics — would be recruited in large numbers to provide quality treatment to COVID patients. The patients with serious symptoms would be administered the high-end Remdesivir and Tocilizumab anti-viral drugs which cost around ₹35, 000 per dose, but we will not go back on the expenditure,” he said.

He said there are 138 hospitals for COVID treatment in the state and 39,051 beds were available for Covid treatment, he said.

Regarding State-level COVID hospitals for critical care, he said five more woud be coming up and three were ready for operation while two were being readied. At present there were 2,380 beds for critical care at five COVID state level hospitals, he said. Besides, there were 72, 711 beds in COVID Care Centres where asymptomatic patients would be treated.

Regarding the high incidence of positive cases Mr. Reddy said that people need not worry as it was likely to reach a peak and is bound to slide. Mr. Reddy was told by the officials that the State had been screening about 58,000 persons for tests per day and they were carried out on the high-risk group which is the reason for more positive cases being detected.

Medical and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) K.S. Jawahar Reddy and others were present.