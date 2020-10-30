Govt. slashes tuition fees in pvt. schools by 30%

The State government has decided to slash 30% of the tuition fees for the academic year 2020-21, which was allowed to be collected by the managements of the private unaided educational institutions.

An order issued by the Principal Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar on Friday said that private unaided schools should collect 70% of the tuition fees from parents, of what they had collected during the last academic year (2019-20).

The decision has been taken considering the recommendations of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) and in consultation with the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department and the views offered by the Director of School Education and the Commissioner of Intermediate Education.

The statement said an appropriate fee structure relevant for the full academic year and further particulars would abide by the decision of the Regulatory and Monitoring Commission and further orders of the High Court.