Govt. should re-think Ramana Dikshitulu’s appointment: BJP’s Bhanuprakash Reddy

TIRUMALA BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy on Thursday demanded the State government to order an inquiry into the alleged violations committed by Tirumala Tiirupati Devathanams (TTD) Honorary Chief Priest Ramana Dikshitulu in the recent times inside the hill temple and initiate departmental action against his misdeeds.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Reddy said it was unfortunate that Mr. Dikshitulu after gaining his re-entry into the hill temple has turned into a nucleus for disputes.

Controversies abound

“Mr. Dikshitulu had vehemently appealed to the devout not to make any deposits into the temple hundi and also leveled baseless allegations of carrying out excavations inside the temple kitchen and theft of the pink diamond. Isn’t it highly deplorable on the part of the State government to re-appoint such a person as an Agama Advisor and Honorary Chief Priest?” Mr. Reddy questioned.

Compounding the situation Mr. Dikshitulu had recently picked up a wrangle inside the sanctum sanctorum when other priests tried to resist his manoeuvres which were reportedly against the religious norms, Mr. Reddy alleged.

Needs to introspect

He added that it is high time Mr. Dikshitulu goes in for a kind of introspection for all his actions, and demanded the government to re-think over his appointment issue.

Going hammer and tongs, Mr. Reddy pointed out that Mr. Dikshitulu belongs to one of the four archaka families rendering services at the hill temple. “If the same demand for appointment as Agama Advisor and honorary priesthood comes from other three families, is the government ready to heed to their requests?” he queried.

Demands inquiry

Mr. Reddy also minced no words when he launched a tirade against the TTD authorities and held them responsible for the non-availability of New Year Diaries and calendars. The compulsions on the part of the management for the delay in the printing of diaries and calendars and the reported reduction in the printing order should be made public he demanded. “An inquiry should also be ordered into the circumstances that led to the delay as it relates to the vast sentiments of the devout,” he said.