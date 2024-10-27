Andhra Pradesh govt. should focus on social infrastructure and entertainment avenues as well in Amaravati, says The Hindu Resident Editor Appaji Reddem

While the State government is fast-tracking development programmes in the capital city of Amaravati, more needs to be done to overcome the challenges that lie ahead, said Appaji Reddem, Resident Editor (Andhra Pradesh), The Hindu.

Participating as the chief guest at a programme, titled ‘Avakasala Adda, Amaravati Gadda’, organised by the Rotary Midtown, in Vijayawada on October 27 (Sunday), Mr. Appaji talked about the rich history of Amaravati and the Krishna-Guntur region, known for its diamonds and Buddhist structures.

“With Amaravati being developed as a capital, one can expect infrastructural growth which would in turn create many opportunities for people living around the city. While there are plenty of opportunities in the budding capital, there are many challenges as well, which include construction of commercial infrastructure, roads and residential complexes,” he said, adding that the State government needs to ensure that they make these complexes affordable for the common public so that they can come and settle here,” Mr. Appaji said.

“Until and unless the government constructs a working model of a city for the people to start settling here, the economy will not grow,” Mr. Appaji said, adding that the government should also focus on entertainment avenues, social infrastructure, road connectivity between Vijayawada and Amaravati and working out solutions to bring down temperatures.

Later, he interacted with investors who made enquiries about investing in the capital city and employment generation, among others. Some of them expressed fears that a new government would change the capital once again, and whether it was safe for them to invest in Amaravati at this point.