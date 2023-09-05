Govt. should explain for undeclared power cuts, Purandeswari demands 

September 05, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said the power distribution companies (DISCOMs) have just a few days ago announced ‘power cuts’ but went on to deny that the supply was being curtailed.

She insisted that undeclared power cuts were in vogue across the State, especially in the rural areas but the government was pretending to have the situation under control, to avoid incurring the public wrath.

In reality, there have been prolonged power outages and the DISCOMs were forced to impose restriction and control measures on industries.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Ms. Purandeswari said farmers dependent on borewells for irrigating their crops were bearing the brunt of the power supply disruptions.

She alleged that the government was not procuring solar and wind energy on one pretext or the other even as the overall power supply was going through a critical phase which showed no signs of easing.

Besides, thermal power plants faced coal shortages. For instance, the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant has only 31,500 tons of coal against the required 81,000 tons.

Ms. Purandeswari said the State’s daily energy demand was 260 Million Units and it continued to increase due to extended summer.

The government should release a white paper on the power supply position, and take necessary steps that would earn the people’s confidence, she demanded.