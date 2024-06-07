ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. should establish agro-based industries to create local employment: Rythu Coolie Sangham of Andhra Pradesh

Published - June 07, 2024 08:28 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rythu Coolie Sangham of Andhra Pradesh State president Simhadri Jhansi.

Rythu Coolie Sangham of Andhra Pradesh State president Simhadri Jhansi on Friday asked both Union and State governments to establish agro-based industries to generate local employment and livelihood opportunities for people living in remote and tribal areas.

In a press release, she said the Union government destroyed rural and tribal economy in the past ten years with various “black Acts”, including The Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023.

She said the association would hold a state conclave from June 15 to 17 in Eluru to discuss the issues of farmers and labourers and ask the government to come up with an agriculture policy for the revival of the rural economy.

“Agro-based industries and proper marketing facilities are the need of the hour. Only then will agriculture labourers get livelihood opportunities. We also ask the government to improve irrigation in all areas in a mission mode. It ensures speedy development of agriculture, which is the backbone for rural economy,” she said.

The association’s State secretary Dantuluri Varma said the Eluru conclave will discuss all the issues and ask the A.P. government to also come up with agriculture-friendly policies.

