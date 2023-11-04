HamberMenu
Govt. should declare 470 mandals in Andhra Pradesh as drought-prone, demands TDP

Opposition party leaders demand compensation for crop loss to paddy, chilli, cotton and tobacco farmers

November 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leaders G.V. Anjanaylu, Prathipati Pullarao, Somireddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and others visited the standing crops in Palnadu area on Saturday.

TDP leaders G.V. Anjanaylu, Prathipati Pullarao, Somireddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and others visited the standing crops in Palnadu area on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

TDP leaders demanded that the State government release water immediately to save standing crops, which are on the verge of withering.

Party Palnadu district president G.V. Anjanaylu, former Ministers P. Pulla Rao, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and party agriculture wing leaders visited paddy, chilli, cotton, and tobacco fields in Palnadu area to assess the drought situation, on Saturday (November 4).

They demanded that the State government announce a compensation of ₹50,000 per acre for chilli and cotton farmers and ₹30,000 for tobacco ryots. They also demanded that 470 mandals should be declared as drought-prone in Andhra Pradesh to save farmers from financial crisis. 

Mr. Anjanaylu alleged that due to the negligent attitude of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the farmers in the State have been facing severe problems. It was a man-made distress, as the Chief Minister failed to complete the irrigation projects, and hence could not store and save the water at the right time, he said. 

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy alleged that even though the drought situation is prevailing in 470 mandals, the State government declared it in only 103. 

He said that the previous TDP government had spent more than ₹63,000 crore on irrigation projects, whereas the present YSRCP government has failed to spend money on the projects. ‘‘The reluctance of the government to reveal the facts related to the money spent on irrigation projects and canals’ development indicates that it has failed in protecting the interests of the farmers,’‘ he said.

