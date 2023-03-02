Govt. should come up with legislation for prompt payment of salaries, says APGEA leader

March 02, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association (APGEA) State President K.R. Suryanarayana on Thursday asked the State government to come up with a legislation in the ensuing Budget Session to pay salaries promptly and clear all pending applications with regard to GPF, APGLI, Dearness Allowance, Leave encashment and other issues. He warned that the APGEA with the support of four lakh employees and four lakh pensioners would launch a State-wide agitation if the government failed to accept their legitimate demands immediately.

He was here for the 5 th Council meeting of the association held at Krishi Bhavan. He told the media that the employees had saved their hard earned money in the GPF account which was showing nil balance due to the diversion of around ₹12, 000 crore for other needs.

“The employees believe that the government will act like a trustee and protect their money. Unfortunately, the government itself has diverted the money. Thousands of employees are unable to meet expenses for children’s higher education and marriages. The government has to respond over the grievances and concerns of the staff,” said Mr. Suryanarayana.

“We all work under the supervision of the Governor. That is why, we met him recently. But the government issued a notice threatening to cancel our recognition. We are least bothered about the recognition since it is not a hurdle for us to fight with the government from April onwards,” he added.

APGEA State Secretary L.V. Yugandhar, district unit president P.R. Ramachandra Rao, secretary Kandi Venkataramana and others spoke about the need for payment of all retirement benefits on the last working day of employees.

According to them, Leave Travel Concession, festival advance, clearance of medical reimbursement bills, payment of arrears for village and ward secretariats’ staff, exemption from facial attendance, supply of tabs for official work and other points were in their charter of demands.

APGEA-Parvatipuram leaders K. Sankara Rao, M. Simhachalam and others were present in the meeting.