Govt. should come clear on Polavaram: Naidu

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday that the High Court’s verdict suspending the AP-Genco’s letter to the Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL) terminating the Polavaram Hydro Electric Project (PHEP) contract would have a cascading effect on the Polavaram project.

He expressed regret that the government was stubborn in spite of being warned of the consequences of cancelling the contract and inviting reverse tenders.

In an interaction with the media, Mr. Naidu observed that the government was trying to show the project as a fountainhead of corruption when no wrongdoing actually happened.

Now that the court directed the government to desist from entrusting the PHEP to a third party, it should make its stand clear, he demanded.

Mr. Naidu recalled that the former Union Water Resources Minister, Nitin Gadkari, had also advised the government to tread carefully in its bid to review the Polavaram project keeping the legal issues in view.