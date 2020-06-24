‘Govt. should clear air on ambulance deal’

The YSRCP is harassing its rivals with false cases and arrests, says N. Chandrababu Naidu.

VIJAYAWADA

24 June 2020 00:07 IST

TDP chief alleges ₹408-crore corruption in the contract

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the onus lies on the government to explain whether the recipient organisation of ‘108’ ambulances contract belongs to its MP Vijayasai Reddy’s son-in-law.

Addressing a virtual meeting with party senior leaders on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu said that the government resorted to harassment for questioning whether the ambulance contract was awarded to a firm owned by Mr. Vijaya Sai’s son-in- law. “The contract was awarded in violation of the laws. On the top, the government was serving notices on whistleblowers and letting out the tainted persons. Corruption to the tune of ₹ 408 crore took place in the ambulance contract,” he alleged.

Poser to Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should answer whether Saraswathi Power belongs to him or not. When the TDP questioned how water and mines allotment was given in violation of rules, notices were sent through the Secretary concerned. The YSRCP has made it a routine to commit scams and then persecute the Opposition when it exposes the corruption, he said.

Stating that atrocities and corruption were ripping apart the State, Mr. Naidu said it was evident from Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy's assertion. “The Union Minister himself described that ‘Police Rajyam’ was prevalent in Andhra Pradesh with YSRCP harassing rivals with false cases and arrests,” he said.