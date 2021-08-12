Govt sets additional targets for Commercial Taxes dept.

Vijayawada

12 August 2021 00:53 IST

Officials told to take steps to arrest tax evasion

The State government has given additional targets to the Commercial Taxes (CT) department for the current financial year.

The budget estimates for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Value Added Tax (VAT) was ₹55,535 crore. Now, the government has set an additional target of ₹1,500 crore to these heads. Similarly, an additional target of ₹200 crore was added to the professional tax budget estimates of ₹400 crore.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajath Bhargava announced this at a review meeting with officials of the department on Wednesday. Exhorting them to put in more efforts to achieve the budgeted revenue estimates including additional revenue, Mr. Bhargava stressed on the need to increase the percentage of filing of returns by taxpayers, He also wanted them to take steps to arrest tax evasion/avoidance.

Mr. Bhargava emphasised on keeping a tab on matters such as suppression of turnovers, and claiming ineligible input tax credit. Floating bogus firms and taking registrations in the name of such firms and issuing invoices to other registered persons facilitating to claim illegal input tax credit was another major area of concern. The issues like classifying goods and services under a wrong head which attracts a lower rate of tax, misinterpreting the provisions of the GST Act and rules to lower the tax liability need to be focussed, he added.

Chief Commercial Taxes Commissioner Peeyush Kumar and others were present.