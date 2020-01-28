Andhra Pradesh

Govt sends Council abolition resolution to Centre

more-in

The State government sent a copy of the statutory resolution to abolish the Legislative Council to the Union government on Tuesday for further action.

The government sent the resolution copies to Union Cabinet Secretary, Union Home Ministry, and the Election Commission. The government apprised them of the voting process.

The Union Cabinet will discuss the resolution adopted by the State Assembly before tabling it before the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha thereafter.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 11:57:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/govt-sends-council-abolition-resolution-to-centre/article30678140.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY