Govt sends Council abolition resolution to Centre

The State government sent a copy of the statutory resolution to abolish the Legislative Council to the Union government on Tuesday for further action.
The government sent the resolution copies to Union Cabinet Secretary, Union Home Ministry, and the Election Commission. The government apprised them of the voting process.
The Union Cabinet will discuss the resolution adopted by the State Assembly before tabling it before the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha thereafter.
