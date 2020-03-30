Govt. seeks help from all sections of society

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to the civil society to come forward and contribute to the cause of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy, in a release, said the government has undertaken several measures, including strengthening of surveillance for prevention, containment and control of COVID outbreak. Government machinery, including the State and district administrations, Health Department staff, police and sanitation workers are working round the clock to further strengthen the measures.

Mr. Reddy appealed to philanthropic organisations, non-governmental organisations, CSR initiatives and individuals to assist the government by providing material help or service when needed.

Critical medical equipment

The government is looking for assistance in the collection of medical equipment, including surgical masks, N-95 masks, sanitisers, mobile X-ray machines, ventilators, and pulse oximeters.

Also, the services of medical professionals, including specialists, MBBS doctors, paramedics, support staff besides non-medical volunteers aged between 20 and 35 to work at quarantine and isolation centres are needed, Dr. Reddy said.

Food, water, linen, sanitation support at quarantine centres, transport and other logistic support is also solicited.

District collectors and district revenue officers would be nodal officers for coordination at district and all interested persons can contact them, Dr. Reddy said.