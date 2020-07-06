Govt. school teachers told to hold bridge courses

VIJAYAWADA

06 July 2020

They should report for duty for a day or two a week from July 13

Commissioner of School Education V. Chinaveerabhadrudu has ordered that all headmasters and teachers of primary and upper primary and high schools under government management should report for duty once a week (every Tuesday) and twice a week (every Monday and Thursday) respectively from July 13 for conducting bridge courses till the schools reopen.

He said all headmasters and teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools where Naadu-Nedu had been taken up in Phase-I had to continue their duties and the headmasters should distribute the work in such a manner that it would be completed by July 31.

All the headmasters had been instructed to draw up school development plans in consultation with parents committees, and academic plans for carrying out bridge courses and other hi-tech, low-tech and no-tech strategies to engage the children till the schools were reopened.

Help for students

It had been suggested that formation of WhatsApp groups be encouraged where the children had online devices (computers and android phones) for monitoring their work through such groups.

The teachers were directed to adopt 10 to 20 students each (students who did not have any digital infrastructure) and engage them academically till the schools were reopened.

Mr. Chinaveerabhadrudu requested the headmasters and teachers to ensure that TV lessons conducted in the Sapthagiri channel were watched by all students and the subjects grasped by them.