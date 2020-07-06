Govt. school teachers told to hold bridge courses

Commissioner of School Education V. Chinaveerabhadrudu has ordered that all headmasters and teachers of primary and upper primary and high schools under government management should report for duty once a week (every Tuesday) and twice a week (every Monday and Thursday) respectively from July 13 for conducting bridge courses till the schools reopen.
He said all headmasters and teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools where Naadu-Nedu had been taken up in Phase-I had to continue their duties and the headmasters should distribute the work in such a manner that it would be completed by July 31.
All the headmasters had been instructed to draw up school development plans in consultation with parents committees, and academic plans for carrying out bridge courses and other hi-tech, low-tech and no-tech strategies to engage the children till the schools were reopened.
Help for students
It had been suggested that formation of WhatsApp groups be encouraged where the children had online devices (computers and android phones) for monitoring their work through such groups.
The teachers were directed to adopt 10 to 20 students each (students who did not have any digital infrastructure) and engage them academically till the schools were reopened.
Mr. Chinaveerabhadrudu requested the headmasters and teachers to ensure that TV lessons conducted in the Sapthagiri channel were watched by all students and the subjects grasped by them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath