Govt. schemes yielding results: Vijayasai

VIJAYAWADA

29 September 2020 16:19 IST

YSR Congress Party general secretary V. Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday said the welfare schemes launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for various sections of the society were helping the targeted beneficiaries to improve their living standards.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the senior YSR CP leader referred to the educational programme Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu under which school infrastructure is being spruced up, and said "never before in the history of AP, government schools witnessed such a demand. Over. 2.5 lakh students form private schools joined government schools," he said and went on to add: "Unlike the previous government which stood by the crony corporates, our Hon. CM prefers to stand by the people."

In a separate tweet, he informed that 11,270 retail outlets were established by women who benefited under the YSR Cheyutha scheme. Stating that beneficiaries of the scheme were turning into self-employed, he said, "Soon, milk procurement centers (are )to be started with the support of AMUL in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna & Prakasam districts in Phase I. Beneficiary to Self employed, courtesy YSR Cheyutha."

