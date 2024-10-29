ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. sanctions ₹895 crore for free LPG cylinder scheme

Published - October 29, 2024 05:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The ‘free LPG cylinder scheme’ is being implemented in fulfilment of the promise made by the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance before the 2024 elections.

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Monday sanctioned ₹895 crore to meet the expenditure entailed by the supply of three free LPG cylinders per year to eligible beneficiaries from Deepavali, i.e. October 31, 2024. A G.O (RT No. 38) in this regard was issued by G. Veerapandian, ex-officio secretary to the Department of Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies.

It was stated that the department would follow the present subsidy payment mechanism of the Government of India and five State Governments, i.e. payment of State subsidy to the beneficiaries after the delivery of cylinders through the Public Finance Management System as Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG (DBTL).

The ‘free LPG cylinder scheme’ is being implemented in fulfilment of the promise made by the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance before the 2024 elections. The same had been included in their joint manifesto. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US