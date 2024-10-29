GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. sanctions ₹895 crore for free LPG cylinder scheme

The ‘free LPG cylinder scheme’ is being implemented in fulfilment of the promise made by the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance before the 2024 elections.

Published - October 29, 2024 05:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Monday sanctioned ₹895 crore to meet the expenditure entailed by the supply of three free LPG cylinders per year to eligible beneficiaries from Deepavali, i.e. October 31, 2024. A G.O (RT No. 38) in this regard was issued by G. Veerapandian, ex-officio secretary to the Department of Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies.

It was stated that the department would follow the present subsidy payment mechanism of the Government of India and five State Governments, i.e. payment of State subsidy to the beneficiaries after the delivery of cylinders through the Public Finance Management System as Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG (DBTL).

The ‘free LPG cylinder scheme’ is being implemented in fulfilment of the promise made by the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance before the 2024 elections. The same had been included in their joint manifesto. 

