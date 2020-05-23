Govt. sanctions ₹80.43 cr. for school uniform

VIJAYAWADA

23 May 2020 22:43 IST

The State government has given administrative sanction for procurement and supply of uniform cloth, and to provide stitching charges to the students of classes 9 and 10 in all the State-run schools for the academic year 2020-21 under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. The project costs over ₹80.43 crore.

In a G.O. issued earlier, the government had directed officials of the Samagra Shiksha wing to distribute student kits, comprising uniform cloth, textbooks, a set of notebooks, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, a belt and a school bag, to all pupils studying in classes 1 to 10 in the government schools.

The idea was to propose the same under the annual working plan and budget of the Samagra Shiksha with 60% grants from the Centre and 40% by the State government.

But when State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha informed that there was no provision to supply uniform to the students of classes IX and X, and that it would cost ₹80,43,88,866 for the supply of uniform cloth (and stitching charges of ₹80 per pair) for 7,59,574 students of classes IX and X across the State, the government agreed to allocate the same.