Govt. sanctions ₹2,050 crore for four new medical colleges

They will come up at Paderu, Machilipatnam, Piduguralla and Pulivendula

The State government accorded an administrative sanction of ₹2,050 crore for the establishment of four medical colleges in four parliamentary constituencies in the State on Saturday.

Orders to this effect were issued by Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

The government had earlier announced the establishment of one medical college in each of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in the State.

In the first phase, ₹2,050 crore administrative sanction was accorded to the Director of Medical Education for the establishment of colleges in Paderu (Visakhapatnam district), Machilipatnam (Krishna district), Piduguralla (Guntur district), and Pulivendula (Kadapa district).

Student intake

The college in Machilipatnam, which would have an intake of 150 students, was allocated ₹550 crore, while the other three with an intake of 100 students were allocated ₹500 crore each.

The college in Paderu would be established under the Tribal Sub Plan and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in 60:40 ratio between the Government of India and the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The colleges in Machilipatnam and Piduguralla would be established under CSS in 60:40 ratio between the Central and State governments.

The State government had issued the Essentiality Certificate for obtaining permission from the Government of India for the new colleges.

Land acquisition

On the other hand, the government also accorded administrative sanction of ₹104.17 crore to acquire land under the relevant Act for the establishment of medical colleges at Amalapuram, Eluru, Piduguralla, Madanapalli, Adoni, and Pulivendula.