Andhra Pradesh

Govt. sanctions 13 special courts to try rape, POCSO cases

The State government has accorded sanction for the establishment of a special court in every district to try cases of rape and those registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a government order issued on Thursday by Law Department secretary Gontu Manohara Reddy, it was stated that 13 special courts would be established in all the district headquarters.

The special courts will be headed by an entry-level district judge and will have 11 other members as staff. The special courts would exclusively try rape cases and cases of child abuse registered under the POCSO Act.

The initiative is part of the State government’s Disha Act.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 10:15:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/govt-sanctions-13-special-courts-to-try-rape-pocso-cases/article30640748.ece

