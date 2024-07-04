GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. sanctions ₹1,000 crore towards clearing dues of farmers for paddy procured during YSRCP term

This is against the total outstanding of ₹1,659 crore, says Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar; rice mafia will be dealt with an iron fist, he asserts

Published - July 04, 2024 07:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar.

Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned ₹1,000 crore for clearing the dues of the farmers towards the paddy procured from them during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) term, according to Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar.

A total of ₹1,659 crore was outstanding, and the dues would be cleared in the days to come, Mr. Manohar said while addressing the media here on July 4 (Thursday).

Mr. Manohar said the farmers from whom paddy had been procured would be identified at the earliest, and expressed regret that the farmers were made to run from pillar to post to get their bills cleared.

A sum of ₹566 crore would be paid to the farmers in West Godavari district, ₹122 crore in East Godavari, ₹163 crore in Konaseema, ₹21 crore in Kakinada, ₹20 crore in Eluru, and ₹6.61 crore in Bapatla, he said.

The Minister asserted that the government would curb the activities of rice mafia by getting inspections done in all the districts, and the magnitude of it was evident from the recent seizure of 35,404 tonnes, worth approximately ₹159 crore, in and around Kakinada alone.

Illegall transportation of rice had been rampant here, and the family of the YSRCP former MLA was involved in it, Mr. Manohar alleged. Inspections would continue till the rice mafia was completely eliminated, he asserted.

‘Ration mafia’

Mr. Manohar said the government would take violations in the Public Distribution System (PDS) seriously, especially if the quality of the commodities was substandard. So far, inspections were done at 251 stock points, he said, pointing out that the ‘ration mafia’ had been institutionalised in Kakinada.

Rice was supplied to the ration card-holders at ₹1 per kg against ₹45.33 (per kg) jointly spent by the Central and State governments on its procurement, but the scamsters purchased it for ₹7 per kg from the PDS beneficiaries and resold it, he alleged.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / agriculture / food security

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.