Govt. ropes in more firms to implement YSR Cheyutha

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with the senior executives of Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Allana Group, at his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday.

VIJAYAWADA

20 August 2020 23:33 IST

‘Aim is to ensure sustainable income for women beneficiaries’

As part of implementation of the YSR Cheyutha scheme, the government has forged partnerships with Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Allana Group.

These partnerships are intended to provide a conducive business environment with end-to-end solutions, comprising capital support, market linkages, skill enhancement, and technical support, to ensure sustainable income for women.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy and S. Appala Raju, among others.

The government had already roped in AMUL, HUL, ITC and P&G for supporting the YSR Cheyutha beneficiaries in the dairy and retail businesses, an official release said.

Under YSR Cheyutha, a financial assistance of ₹18,750 will be given to 25 lakh women aged between 45 and 60 and hailing from the SC, ST and BC communities, for the next four years.

The scheme was launched by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 12.

Jiomart Kirana Stores

Reliance Retail will support the women doing groceries business by setting up ‘Jiomart Kirana Stores’, which will be digitally equipped and act as online stores.

The tie-up with Reliance Jio Infocomm is for the establishment of a direct linkage between the government and beneficiaries for seamless implementation and monitoring.

Livestock rearing

Allana Group will help the beneficiaries in rearing buffaloes, sheep, and goats, and provide technical support in livestock rearing practices.

It will also provide assistance to the women entrepreneurs in establishing feed units and retail sale of hygienic meat.

Reliance Retail MD V. Subramaniam, CEO Damodar Mall, Allana Group promoter Irfan Allana and other senior executives spoke to the Chief Minister through a video-conference.