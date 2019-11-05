Govt. revokes G.O. on Pratibha awards

The State government on Tuesday cancelled the G.O. it issued on Monday renaming the ‘Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards’ as ‘Y.S.R. Vidya Puraskars’.

The government’s earlier decision to rename the scheme led to widespread criticism from various quarters, including former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The officials, in a press release, said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered revocation of the G.O. after it had come to his notice.

‘Officials warned’

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy warned the officials and firmly said that the awards should continue in the name of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam,” the release said.

Tweeting the government’s notification, Mr. Naidu lashed out at the Chief Minister using the hashtag #YSRCPInsultsAbdulKalam.

“Dr. Kalam has accomplished much for the nation with his inspiring life. @ysjagan’s govt changing “APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar” to “YSR Vidya Puraskar” is a shocking method of self-aggrandizement at the cost of disrespecting a much venerated man. #YSRCPInsultsAbdulKalam,” he said. The TDP government had introduced the “Pratibha Awards” in 2015 in its endeavour to promote quality and excellence in education. Under the scheme, students who excelled in the SSC examination would be awarded merit certificates, memento and scholarship to meet the cost of higher education. In 2017, the awards were renamed as ‘Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards’.