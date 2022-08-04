Andhra Pradesh

Govt. responsible for recurring industrial accidents, alleges Pawan Kalyan 

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA August 04, 2022 22:18 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 22:18 IST

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan held the government responsible for the gas leak at an industrial unit at the Atchutapuram SEZ.

Had it learnt a lesson from the LG Polymers incident, the gas leak in the Seeds unit could have been prevented, he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In a release, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that nearly 125 workers falling ill due to the gas leak was not a small incident. A similar accident had happened in the same unit recently, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Kalyan said that people in Parawada, Duvvada and Atchutapuram industrial areas live in constant fear.

If such industrial accidents were to be prevented in the future, the government should get a safety audit done on a priority basis, he said.

Meanwhile, JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar alleged that about ₹6,000 crore raised by the government through the AP State Development Corporation (APSDC) was unaccounted for.

The APSDC had borrowed ₹23,000 crore from banks, of which ₹16,899 crore was spent on Amma Vodi, Cheyutha and Aasara schemes. There was no trace of the balance. The government should tender an explanation for it, he demanded.

Addressing the media, Mr. Manohar said the Central government had objected to the establishment of the APSDC, but the State proceeded with it and garnered funds in a manner that was in blatant violation of norms. The banks were warned against lending to the State through the APSDC, but to no avail, he said.

The State had raised ₹23,000 crore at interest rates ranging from 7% to 9%. However, not a single rupee was spent on development (infrastructure creation), which was the APSDC’s main objective.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
politics
Read more...