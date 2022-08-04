Govt. responsible for recurring industrial accidents, alleges Pawan Kalyan 

August 04, 2022 22:18 IST

‘People in Parawada, Duvvada and Atchutapuram industrial areas living in constant fear’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan held the government responsible for the gas leak at an industrial unit at the Atchutapuram SEZ.

Had it learnt a lesson from the LG Polymers incident, the gas leak in the Seeds unit could have been prevented, he added.

In a release, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that nearly 125 workers falling ill due to the gas leak was not a small incident. A similar accident had happened in the same unit recently, he added.

Mr. Kalyan said that people in Parawada, Duvvada and Atchutapuram industrial areas live in constant fear.

If such industrial accidents were to be prevented in the future, the government should get a safety audit done on a priority basis, he said.

Meanwhile, JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar alleged that about ₹6,000 crore raised by the government through the AP State Development Corporation (APSDC) was unaccounted for.

The APSDC had borrowed ₹23,000 crore from banks, of which ₹16,899 crore was spent on Amma Vodi, Cheyutha and Aasara schemes. There was no trace of the balance. The government should tender an explanation for it, he demanded.

Addressing the media, Mr. Manohar said the Central government had objected to the establishment of the APSDC, but the State proceeded with it and garnered funds in a manner that was in blatant violation of norms. The banks were warned against lending to the State through the APSDC, but to no avail, he said.

The State had raised ₹23,000 crore at interest rates ranging from 7% to 9%. However, not a single rupee was spent on development (infrastructure creation), which was the APSDC’s main objective.