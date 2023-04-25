ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. responsible for deterioration of academic standards, alleges UTF leader

April 25, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Teachers are being engaged in unproductive work which is consuming their valuable time, he says

The Hindu Bureau

United Teachers’ Federation district general secretary J.A.V.R.K. Eswara Rao on Tuesday alleged that the State government was responsible for the deterioration of academic standards as it was forcing teachers to do many non-teaching tasks. He said that unproductive work such as filling up of various sheets, uploading of marks, attendance, and details of mid-day meal were consuming the valuable time of teachers.

“Principal Secretary of Education Department Praveen Prakash was pointing out the mistakes of teachers and officials of the department over the poor performance of certain students during his visits to districts but he should know that the government is responsible for the poor performance of some students as teachers were not allowed to take classes properly,” said Mr. Eswara Rao.

UTF leaders J.R.P. Patnaiakh, D. Ramu and others wanted the government to withdraw the suspension of the Education Department officials and teachers immediately since it had demoralised the teaching community across the State.

