Andhra Pradesh

Govt. response woefully inadequate, says Naidu

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu has found fault with the corona preparatory protocol of the State government. He said it has not understood the gravity of the situation even though the epidemic is now in the second stage of transmission.

At a media conference at the party national office on Thursday, Mr. Naidu said that the government has not taken enough precautionary measures and added that the situation might turn worse in the coming days.

On the State Election Commissioner’s purported letter to the Union Home Secretary, Mr. Naidu said it did not contain any defamatory references to the State government and it had mirrored the actual situation prevailing on the ground. The SEC is an autonomous institution and the Chief Minister’s outbursts only indicated his state of mind.

