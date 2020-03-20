Govt. response woefully inadequate, says Naidu

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu has found fault with the corona preparatory protocol of the State government. He said it has not understood the gravity of the situation even though the epidemic is now in the second stage of transmission.
At a media conference at the party national office on Thursday, Mr. Naidu said that the government has not taken enough precautionary measures and added that the situation might turn worse in the coming days.
On the State Election Commissioner’s purported letter to the Union Home Secretary, Mr. Naidu said it did not contain any defamatory references to the State government and it had mirrored the actual situation prevailing on the ground. The SEC is an autonomous institution and the Chief Minister’s outbursts only indicated his state of mind.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.