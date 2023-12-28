GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh govt. responds positively to three of 13 demands put forth by outsourced workers; strike to go on

December 28, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

The Andhra Pradesh government on December 28 (Thursday) held talks with leaders representing outsourced municipal and corporation workers, whose State-wide indefinite strike entered the third day, and expressed its willingness to concede three of their 13 demands.

On behalf of the State government, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Audimulapu Suresh participated in the talks that went on for nearly three hours. On behalf of the workers, A.P. Municipal Workers’ and Employees’ Federation general secretary K. Umamaheswara Rao and A.P. Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) Managing Director Vasudeva Rao participated in the discussion.

The Minister responded positively to their demands for provision of health allowance to sanitation workers in the Public Health Department, underground drainage workers and others; payment of salaries to drivers, UGD workers, water supply workers, work inspectors, others as per norms; payment of salaries to sanitation staff in panchayats on par with municipal workers.

The union leaders said all the promises that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made to the outsourced workers during his padayatra should be fulfilled. This also included regularising their services and equal pay for equal work.

“To this, Mr. Suresh said it would be difficult to pay equally to 90,000 outsourced employees and said the issue has to be discussed further with the Chief Minister,” Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said, adding that the workers will not call off their strike until their 13 demands are met.

“We demanded that outsourced employees be paid ₹20,000 as basic pay as per the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) rules. We also brought to his notice that during former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s rule, the 8th and 9th PRC were implemented,” the union leader said.

While the Minister asked them to stop their strike and resume their work, the union leaders told him that until equal pay for equal work is promised, they will continue their stir.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / demonstration

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.