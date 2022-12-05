Govt. removed millers from paddy procurement to curb exploitation of farmers, says Jagan

December 05, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials to be held accountable for transportation of food grains and reimbursement of labour expenses

V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Redd. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government has eliminated the role of millers in paddy procurement and taken steps to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a review meeting on the procurement of paddy during the kharif season on Monday, he enquired about the implementation of the new system, while insisting that the exclusion of millers was intended to curb the exploitation of farmers.

He told the officials to check out the quantities of paddy targeted to be procured and make gunny bags available well in advance. Also, he said officials would be held accountable for the transportation of the food grains and reimbursement of the labour expenses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The CM suggested to the officials to examine the system and make it better for the benefit of farmers, and to make payments to them through direct cash transfer for the sake of transparency.

He wanted posters containing details of the paddy procurement to be displayed at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), and standard operating procedures to be evolved on the duties of the district managers of the Civil Supplies Department. Farmers should be encouraged to cultivate millets on a large scale, he added.

Ministers Kakani Govardhan Reddy (Agriculture) and Karumuri Nageswara Rao (Civil Supplies), AP Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among those present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US