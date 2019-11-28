Andhra Pradesh

Govt. remained a mute spectator while vegetable prices touched the sky: CPI(M)

Reasonable demand: CPI(M) activists staging a protest against the soaring prices of onions, vegetables and grocery items, in Ongole on Wednesday.

Reasonable demand: CPI(M) activists staging a protest against the soaring prices of onions, vegetables and grocery items, in Ongole on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

The party demands immediate supply of 14 essential commodities through PDS

Activists of the Communist Party of India(Marxist) staged a novel protest here on Wednesday by stringing vegetables into a garland to draw the attention of the Union and State governments to the skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities, including onions and other vegetables.

Leading the protest, CPI(M) Prakasam district Assistant Secretary G.V. Konda Reddy accused the two governments of remaining a mute spectator as the traders resorted to hoarding onions and other essential commodities.

CPI(M) city secretary G. Ramesh demanded immediate convening of the Food Advisory Committee(FAC) and supply of 14 essential commodities through the Public Distribution System(PDS).

The two governments had done very little to bring the hoarded essential commodities into the open market, resulting in huge price rise even during winter when the prices of all commodities used to be within the reach of common people, Mr. Konda Reddy added.

