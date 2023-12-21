GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. releases funds towards payment of rent for Anganwadi centres in Andhra Pradesh

It also increases the upper age limit to 50 for promotion of helpers to workers and announces special bonus as end of service benefit on attaining the age of 62

December 21, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sricharan addressing the media at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has initiated certain measures to reach out to the striking Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat here on December 21 (Thursday), Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sricharan said the government sanctioned ₹66.54 crore towards payment of rent for 16,575 buildings in the rural and tribal areas and 6,705 buildings in the urban areas. “The rental arrears of up to November 2023 have been paid,” she added.

The Minister further said that ₹7.81 crore was released towards charges for consumables such as soaps and ₹6.36 crore towards maintenance fund for 21,206 Anganwadi Centres (at the rate of ₹3,000 per center). “These funds should be spent by the Anganwadi workers as per the requirement of the particular centre,” she said.

A G.O. (Ms. No 44, dated December 20, 2023) was issued increasing the upper age limit to 50 for promotion of Anganwadi helpers to Anganwadi workers. The government fixed the upper age limit for continuation of Anganwadi workers and helpers at 62.

⁠Anganwadi staff, on completing 62 years, would get a special bonus as end of service benefit. It would be ₹1 lakh for Anganwadi workers and ₹40,000 for Anganwadi helpers as per G.O. Ms. No. 47 dated December 20, 2023.

⁠Furthermore, the government issued an order under which the Anganwadi workers could claim TA/DA once in a month and Anganwadi helpers bi-monthly. These orders would be implemented from the date of issue (December 20, 2023).

