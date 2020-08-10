Govt. releases ₹25 crore for welfare of advocates

Loan applications to be placed before a panel

The government has released ₹25 crore, of the ₹100 crore fund it announced to spend on welfare of advocates.

The move comes in response to a request made by the Chairman of Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh. A special committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the Advocate General to disburse the amount. The committee has decided to provide health insurance to the needy advocates besides loan facility to those who have applied for it.

Eligibility criteria

A statement by the Bar Council said to avail the facility, an advocate should not have availed stipend under the YSR Law Nestham and spouse should not be gainfully employed in any government, government undertaking, corporation or government organisation.

Advocates who own a four-wheeler and a house are not eligible, so are the Bar Council members and president of Bar Associations. The statement said an advocate who was allotted a house under a government scheme meant for social and economically weaker section categories and a person who owns a house in a village, other than the city or town, where he/she is practising, will not be disqualified.

The advocates who intend to avail of the loan should submit online application from 4 p.m of August 10 to 4 p.m of August 16 with a Bar Association certificate/ ID card and self-declaration. The link https://barcouncilap.org/ bar-council-of-andhra-pradesh-loan- scheme will be enabled at 4 p.m. on August 10. After verification, the applications will be placed before a panel and the amount granted will be transferred directly to the accounts of the respective advocates.