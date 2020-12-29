Govt. relaxes attendance norm for availing of Amma Vodi benefit

VIJAYAWADA

29 December 2020 23:58 IST

It is being done away with during the second phase because of the pandemic

The second phase of Jagananna Amma Vodi - 2020-21, scheduled to be launched on January 9, will be implemented with certain relaxation of norms.

In view of the fact that many students could not attend school, partially opened and classes conducted in a graded manner due to the prevailing pandemic, the norm that a student should have minimum 75% attendance in the academic year to benefit from the scheme is being done away with this time.

A G.O. released by the Department of School Education said, regardless of the attendance, mothers of the students would be given the financial assistance of ₹15,000 under the scheme. Of the amount, ₹1,000 would be deducted and deposited in the District Toilet Maintenance Fund and utilised for construction and maintenance of toilets on the school campuses across the State.

The scheme would also be applicable to the Intermediate students, regardless of their attendance this year.

However, students pursuing IIT, Polytechnic and IIIT courses will not benefit from this programme as they are covered under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena.

Intermediate classes

Colleges that have Intermediate courses (both general and vocational) have been asked to conduct both online and offline classes without fail.

A statement issued by the Board of Intermediate Education on Tuesday said special care had been taken to establish virtual labs for preparation of recording of lessons by subject experts.

It said all affiliated colleges should conduct both online and offline classes, and a choice should be given to the students to attend either of the two.