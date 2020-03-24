Andhra Pradesh

Govt. reconstitutes AU Executive Council

It will have a tenure of three years

The Department of Higher Education of the State government has issued orders reconstituting the Executive Council of Andhra University. It will have a tenure of three years.

The following are the members of the Executive Council: Professor of Social Work of Andhra University, T. Shobhasri (under one senior professor of the university colleges); R. Siva Prasad (Principal, Institute of Advanced Studies in Education); A. Krishna Manjari Pawar (A.U. College of Pharmacy); Ch.V.M.K. Hari (Dr. V.S. Krishna Government College); M. James Stephen (Welfare Institute of Science & Technology and Management); and K.V.S. Anjaneya Verma (Industry); Girija Augustine (educationist); Yesupadam (Public life) and M.V. Sai Deva Mani (Others).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 6:50:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/govt-reconstitutes-au-executive-council/article31154318.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY