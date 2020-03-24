Govt. reconstitutes AU Executive Council

The Department of Higher Education of the State government has issued orders reconstituting the Executive Council of Andhra University. It will have a tenure of three years.
The following are the members of the Executive Council: Professor of Social Work of Andhra University, T. Shobhasri (under one senior professor of the university colleges); R. Siva Prasad (Principal, Institute of Advanced Studies in Education); A. Krishna Manjari Pawar (A.U. College of Pharmacy); Ch.V.M.K. Hari (Dr. V.S. Krishna Government College); M. James Stephen (Welfare Institute of Science & Technology and Management); and K.V.S. Anjaneya Verma (Industry); Girija Augustine (educationist); Yesupadam (Public life) and M.V. Sai Deva Mani (Others).
