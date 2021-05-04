Govt. recommends appointment of two Information Commissioners

The State government has recommended that senior journalist Ulchala Hari Prasad and advocate Kakarla Chenna Reddy be appointed as Information Commissioners under Right to Information Act.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The recommendation was sent to the Governor for his approval.

Mr. Hari Prasad holds a master’s degree in history from Central University, Hyderabad, and has been working in the field of journalism for the last two decades.

Mr. Chenna Reddy is a post-graduate and holds a degree in law. He has been working as a lawyer in several district and high courts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the past 15 years.

Members of the Information Commissioners’ Selection Committee M. Sucharitha (Home Minister), Adityanath Das (Chief Secretary), Neerab Kumar Prasad (CCLA), Praveen Kumar (Special Chief Secretary), and Praveen Prakash (Principal Secretary - GAD) were present.