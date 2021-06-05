Govt. reaches out to PHC doctor battling COVID-19

It decides to bear the cost of treatment amounting to ₹1.50 crore

The State government has announced that it will bear the cost of treatment, amounting to ₹1.50 crore, of N. Bhaskara Rao, a medical officer in the primary health centre at Karamchedu in Prakasam district, who is battling for life following COVID-19 complications at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.

An official release said that Dr. Bhaskara Rao and his wife Bhagya Lakshmi, an assistant professor in Guntur Medical College, had tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to the Government General Hospital in Guntur on April 30. They were administered Remdesivir injection.

Dr. Bhaskara Rao was shifted to Aayush Hospital in Vijayawada on May 3 as his condition worsened. On May 10, he was shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, where he was on ventilator support. Later, he was shifted to Care Hospitals at Gachibowli in Hyderabad, where he was advised to undergo Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and lung transplantation, which would cost him about ₹1.50 crore.

On come to know about his condition from Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure that Dr. Bhaskara Rao was given good treatment at government’s expense.

A.P. Doctors’ Association general secretary Pidakala Syamsundar thanked the Chief Minister for his gesture which, he said, gave a reassurance to the government doctors that they would be taken care of.

People’s doctor

The Hindu had published the plight of Dr. Bhaskara Rao in the edition dated June 4, 2021. Know as a people’s doctor, the villagers of Karamchedu and a few neighbouring villages had mobilised ₹20 lakh for his treatment.