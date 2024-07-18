GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. proposes to set up four new airports in Andhra Pradesh

Published - July 18, 2024 04:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari. File.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP State president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari said in a message on ‘X’ that the government proposed to set up new airports at Kuppam (Chittoor), Dagadarthi (Nellore), Mulapet (Srikakulam) and Nagarjuna Sagar (Guntur) to spur economic growth of the State by giving a fillip to the infrastructure sector.

She stated that positive advancements were made in Andhra Pradesh as the NDA was in power both at the Centre and in State, and that the new airports would not only enhance connectivity but also propel economic progress.

These four small airports would be in addition to the international greenfield airport coming up at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu discussed the development of airports with the officials of the Airports Authority of India during his recent visit to the airport site at Bhogapuram, she said.

